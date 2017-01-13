Microsoft rolls out new Windows 10 ‘Creators Update’ to testers

Users will be able to organise and group tiles in custom folders. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft/Microsoft Windows 10 built 15002SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 — Although the next major Windows 10 update (“Creators Update”) is expected in spring 2017, Microsoft has released a new and improved version of its operating system (Build 15002) for testers signed up to the Windows Insider programme.

It features a host of improvements and new features, notably for the Cortana intelligent personal assistant and the Edge Internet browser.

Microsoft just can’t leave the “Start” menu alone, it seems. This latest update lets users create custom folders filled with the tiles of their choice.

The Cortana intelligent personal assistant gets a host of new functions in the update.

It can, for example, start playing a radio station or a movie, search for recipes, and handle recurring time-based reminders (“every month” or “every year”), which can be handy for paying bills or remembering birthdays.

The update also brings Touchpad improvements, adding audio volume controls and greater flexibility in touch settings and controls.

Finally, this update brings its share of corrections, fixing brightness settings issues, improving Coraina pop-ups in Edge, and fixing crashes when browsing folders on the OneDrive cloud storage facility.

Note that this version doesn’t bring any major changes to interface design and doesn’t yet integrate any elements of “Projet Neon,” a fresh and streamlined redesign that uses transparency and blurring.

Installation media (ISO) for Build 15002 should be made available in the week beginning January 16 to members of the Windows Insider programme, allowing interested users to try out the update before it rolls out to consumers.

— AFP-Relaxnews