Microsoft opens up pre-order for new Xbox One X

Promotional image showing the Xbox One X (left) and Xbox One S. — Microsoft pic via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 — Avid gamers can now pre-order online for Microsoft's Xbox One X — the next version of the popular game console, with the company taking reservations from today.

The model — which has been priced at US$499 (RM2,139) — was officially announced at E3 in Los Angeles in June, and comes with more powerful hardware than the original Xbox One, including a 172MHz graphics processing engine capable of processing six teraflops.

For the die-hard fans, Microsoft is also selling a limited edition "Project Scorpio" model, which is only available via pre-order, and comes with a slightly different texture, an exclusive vertical stand, and green "Project Scorpio" text on the front of the controller.

The Xbox One X will start shipping, and reach retailers' shelves, on November 7 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews