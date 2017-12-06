‘Mega Man’ franchise planning 2018 comeback (VIDEO)

The 'Mega Man 11' series is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 6 ― Mega Man 11 and the Mega Man X series are coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Eight games in the Mega Man X series and a brand new Mega Man 11 are on their way.

The franchise doesn't even celebrate its 30th anniversary until December 17, but already Capcom is gearing up for a special 2018.

Mega Man debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 and, by allowing players to pick the order in which they tackled the game's six levels, became a pioneer of non-linear progression.

By presenting the choice as a pre-game option, it explored the concept in an even more overt way than Metroid, released just the year before.

However, where fellow '80s franchises The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Super Mario and Final Fantasy have embraced 3D worlds, Mega Man retains its side-scrolling nature ― though Mega Man 11 does bring with it 3D character models laid over handpainted backgrounds.

Capcom is targeting a late 2018 release for the Blue Bomber's newest outing.

Before that is the mid-year introduction of a remastered Mega Man X series.

Like its Mega Man parent, Mega Man X celebrates a December anniversary, when it turns 20 on the 18th.

It stars another incarnation of the hero character, and is set further into the future, and allowed Capcom to explore some of the graphical and gameplay possibilities offered by a new generation of consoles when it landed on the Super Nintendo.

The eight numbered entries to the Mega Man X continuity are being lined up for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

And where the first ten mainline Mega Man games were repackaged for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2017 as the two-part Mega Man Legacy Collection, the same package is being brought to the more recent Switch in early 2018.

The first Legacy Collection's Switch edition will include a Rewind feature that lets players “go back in time following blunders,” allowing them multiple attempts at tricky sections.

Popularized by 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and since seen across a variety of genres from action and puzzle through to motor-racing games, Capcom integrated the time rewind concept into its Disney Afternoon Collection of six other NES-era retro classics.

The Rewind feature will also be deployed to PS4, XBO and PC versions of the first Legacy Collection. ― AFP-Relaxnews