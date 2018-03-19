Meet Funmaii, the convenience store that doesn’t accept cash

Funmaii targets to open around 30 outlets over the next 12 months and they aim to have 100 outlets by 2019. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — As Malaysians are starting to adopt mobile payments, there’s now a new retail player that has taken the bold step to go completely cashless. Funmaii is a new convenience store chain in Malaysia that only accepts electronic payments.

They have just opened its second store in Bandar Puteri Puchong and they aim to redefine retail convenience through a fuss-free and secure cashless experience.

The Funmaii stores offer your typical daily necessities with a selection of imported snacks and beverages from Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The whole concept isn’t as futuristic as Amazon Go, as you would still need to check out each individual item before you leave the store. Cash isn’t accepted so you would need to pay via Funmaii’s e-wallet app or by Mastercard/Visa credit cards at the self-checkout counter. Yup, it does support Samsung Pay.

The Funmaii app is available on both Google Play Store and iOS. Apart from making payments, it also allows you to keep track on your expenses and to redeem rewards in the form of discount vouchers, extra credit and rebates.

There will be three types of Funmaii stores namely Basic, Signature and Concept. Funmaii Basic is a regular store with a small seating area while Funmaii Signature comes with a chillout area for small events. Meanwhile, Funmaii Concept is a unique set up in partnership with brands which could include dessert and coffee bars, and it has the potential to cover different industries including fashion and beauty.

Apart from their Bandar Puteri Outlet at No. 40, Jalan Puteri 1/2, their first store is located at D-G-8, Sunway Nexis, Kota Damansara. The next Funmaii outlet will be opening soon at SS15 Subang Jaya.

Funmaii targets to open around 30 outlets over the next 12 months and they aim to have 100 outlets by 2019. On top of that, Funmaii also plans to install 10,000 vending machines in major shopping malls throughout Malaysia in the next three years.

While going cashless is more convenient, it is worth pointing out that existing convenience store chains in Malaysia have already adopted contactless payment options including Visa Paywave and Samsung Pay with no minimum spend required. This includes FamilyMart and myNews.com. — SoyaCincau