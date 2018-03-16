Maxis offers a ‘free’ Galaxy S8 when you get a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on contract

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27, 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are officially available in Malaysia and to mark the occasion, Maxis has introduced a new offer for its high-spending customers. They are now offering a free Galaxy S8 when you buy a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on their highest postpaid plan with an additional supplementary line.

This free Galaxy S8 offer is only available at Maxis Stores so you can’t buy this online. It is applicable if you sign up for a normal 24-months contract of MaxisONE Plan 188 (RM188/month) with an additional MaxisONE Share line of RM48/month.

With this arrangement, the Galaxy S9 64GB + Galaxy S8 64GB would cost you RM3,299 while the Galaxy S9+ 128GB and Galaxy S8 64GB combo is going for RM3,999. If you look at the bundled pricing, you are actually paying for the full retail price for the S9/S9+ on contract in order to get the Galaxy S8 for “free”.

As a comparison, here’s how much it would cost previously if you’re just getting the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on MaxisONE Plan 188 contract without the additional Share Line:

So basically, you’re paying RM1,200-RM1,300 more to get the “free” Galaxy S8. On top of that, you have to top up RM48/month for the MaxisONE Share Line on a 24-month contract, which calculates to a total of RM1,152 without GST for a two-year period. Since the Galaxy S8 official price was recently now slashed to RM2,699, you could be better off buying it outright than on a contract unless you really have a need for that additional supplementary line.

For more info, you can check out Maxis’ Galaxy S9 and S9+ page. — SoyaCincau