‘Marvel vs Capcom,’ Joker spied in ‘Injustice 2’ list

Crossover character Ultron Sigma for 'Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 27 — Combining characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and decades of video game tradition, “Marvel vs Capcom” has set a September release date and issued its first trailer, while the Joker will return in DC Comics’ equivalent “Injustice 2” according to a list of performance-related achievements.

Releasing on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC will be “Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite,” the latest edition of a fighting game franchise that calls upon comic book and video game characters to staff its roster.

Rocket Raccoon, one of the leads in 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as well as its imminent May 5 sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” will feature as one of several newer additions to the franchise in “MvC Infinite.”

He returns from 2011’s “Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3,” with both Captain Marvel (to star in her own film in 2019) and 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” antagonist Ultron brand new for “MvC Infinite.”

Just as entertainment company Marvel and video game house Capcom combine for the ongoing franchise, Ultron and “Mega Man” villain Sigma—like Ultron, new for “Infinite”—will also join forces to become Ultron Sigma, as shown in a first story trailer for the game (youtu.be/jKvZB5KVVR4).

That incentivizes the purchase of an additional batch of extra characters, not included in the launch game, of which Sigma is one.

Over in DC Comics fighting game adaptation “Injustice 2,” a much nearer prospect with its May 15 release on PS4 and XBO (plus iOS and Android), Batman bad guy, the Joker, has been confirmed for inclusion via a list of in-game achievements.

When performed, two specific feats unlock virtual badges, and both finishing moves involve the Joker, according to xboxachievements.com.

Brainiac, Darkseid, Scarecrow, Supergirl, Robin and Poison Ivy had all featured in previous “Injustice 2” material from Warner Bros, making the first game’s archvillain, Joker, notable by omission; now it remains for fans to find out how to access the formerly secret character for themselves. — AFP-Relaxnews