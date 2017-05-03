‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bests Wii legacy at retail

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ has been getting ahead on both sides of the Atlantic. — Picture courtesy of NintendoTOKYO, May 3 — The Nintendo Switch console’s second major game release, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, has become the franchise’s fastest-selling title in US history and the UK’s first number one Mario game since 2012.

Having launched with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as its main attraction, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Nintendo Switch’s second high-profile game release in as many months.

Debuting April 28, 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe broke two records previously held by the racing franchise’s all-time best seller, 2008’s Mario Kart Wii.

Its first day at retail saw it become the fastest-selling Mario Kart title of all time in the US.

Nintendo of America reported day one sales of 459,000 copies, compared to the 433,900 day one sales of Mario Kart Wii just over nine years before.

Nintendo further specified that 45per cent of total Nintendo Switch owners have bought a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, according to its data.

The figure is unusually impressive, even if it can’t match the attach rate of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title so essential that, according to a Nintendo financial report delivered at the end of April, the Switch version had been bought more frequently than the Nintendo Switch itself.

In the UK, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was also well received at retail, becoming the week’s best-selling video game according to tracking firm GfK Chart-Track.

At the end of what might otherwise have been a fairly quiet week on the release calendar, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe finished ahead of fellow new releases Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and Little Nightmares as well as perennial favourite Grand Theft Auto V and a selection of big releases from the past six months or so: Lego Worlds, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Fifa 17 and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Climbing to fifth in the all-formats chart was none other than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a feat attributed to a boost in Switch sales encouraged by the arrival of both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and replenishment of console stock in the region. — AFP-Relaxnews