Mario is no longer a plumber, says Nintendo

Nintendo Creative Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto stands next to the Super Mario character during an Apple media event in San Francisco September 7, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 5 — In somewhat pipe-bursting news, Nintendo wants everyone to know that Mario is no longer a plumber.

Kotaku reported yesterday that the character profile on the Nintendo of Japan website has been updated to state that Mario was once a plumber but is no longer one.

“All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago,” the description reads.

Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto originally said that Mario was a carpenter when he was first introduced as Jumpman in 1981’s Donkey Kong cabinet.

However, by 1983, he became a plumber for Mario Bros.

It’s unclear what Mario’s new job entails — or if Luigi joined him in the career change.

Maybe collecting all those gold coins has paid off, after all.