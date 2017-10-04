Malaysians can preorder the iPhone 8, 8 Plus from October 13

The iPhone 8 Plus available for preorder from October 13, 2017.KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Malaysians can preorder Apple's latest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from this month onwards from the official Apple online store.

Preorders for the devices will open October 13, 12.01am onwards with the phones going officially on sale October 20.

The phones' prices have yet to be revealed, likely only to be known on the preorder date.

Malaysian telcos are also set to offer the device with Digi and U Mobile already putting up “coming soon”banners on their websites.

Apple's latest devices house a new processor: The A11 Bionic chip that also comes with Apple's first dedicated mobile graphics processor. Both phones come preinstalled with the latest version of Apple's iOS (iOS 11) and come in three colours — gold, silver and slate grey.

This year, there will only be two storage options: 64GB and 256GB.

Bookmark the official website here should you be planning to preorder.