Making your phone screens unbreakable (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 8 — University of Sussex scientists have devised a new way to make smartphone touch screens cheaper and less breakable, while improving their environmental footprint. Jim Drury reports. — Reuters
Thursday March 8, 2018
07:22 PM GMT+8
