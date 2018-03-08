Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Making your phone screens unbreakable (VIDEO)

Thursday March 8, 2018
07:22 PM GMT+8

LONDON, March 8 — University of Sussex scientists have devised a new way to make smartphone touch screens cheaper and less breakable, while improving their environmental footprint. Jim Drury reports. Reuters

Broken phone screens are the inevitable consequence of our desire for bigger, yet thinner, handsets. — Reuters picBroken phone screens are the inevitable consequence of our desire for bigger, yet thinner, handsets. — Reuters pic

