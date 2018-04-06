Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon to reprise roles in ‘Harry Potter’ mobile game

Future students in the virtual Hogwarts can pre-enroll on Google Play. — Pictures courtesy of JK Rowling's Wizarding WorldLONDON, April 6 — Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon will be the voices for Professor McGonagall and Professor Dumbledore in the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which will be made available for download on April 25.

The Harry Potter saga is far from over. Actors Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith will once again take on the roles of their respective characters, Professor Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall, as voice actors in the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery mobile game.

The two cult characters in the world created by JK Rowling are not the only ones to reappear in the mobile game. Professor Flitwick, Irma Pince, Madam Poppy Pomfrey and Professor Hooch will all be dubbed by the actors who played them on the big screen: respectively Warwick Davis, Sally Mortemore, Gemma Jones and Zoe Wanamaker.

However, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will not be joining the cast, because the characters of Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger will not exist in the world of the game, which is set in 1980, before they were born.

The Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, which has been created by Jam City in collaboration with Warner Bros, will enable players to enroll as students in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they will learn how to mix potions and cast spells.

“By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience,” points out Chris DeWolfe, CEO of video game maker Jam City, the producer of the mobile game.

Both iOS and Android versions of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be available for free download on April 25. The new games should keep fans of the apprentice sorcerer's fictional world busy while they await the November 16 release of the second instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald. — AFP-Relaxnews