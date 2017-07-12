Louis Vuitton unveils luxury smartwatch, powered by Google (VIDEO)

Louis Vuitton promotes the launch of the ‘Tambour Horizon’ smartwatch on Instagram. — Picture courtesy of louisvuitton / Instagram.comPARIS, July 12 — Luxury giant Louis Vuitton today debuted its first connected watch, in the form of the “Tambour Horizon” — crafted by the brand’s unique signature, but running Google’s software.

The smart watch — which carries a hefty price tag ranging from US$2,450 to US$2,900 (RM10,520 to RM12, 460) according to the New York Times — runs on Android Wear 2.0 software and is the product of a collaboration between Louis Vuitton, Qualcomm and Google.

Equipped with all the usual smartwatch functions — including notifications for phone calls, text messages and e-mails; alarm; countdown timer; weather forecast, and step counter — the Tambour Horizon also boasts a navigation experience and 24-hour display designed exclusively by Google for Vuitton, and will also provide access to Google Play Store, allowing users to download the apps of their choice.

In addition, it comes with custom-made typefaces and notifications, including a monogram flower that pops up to say: “You’ve got mail”, and offers two exclusive functions: My Flight, which provides at-a-glance information including flight times, terminal and gate information, reports of delays and remaining flight hours, and City Guide, which has geolocalised recommendations for seven cities, taken from the guides edited by Vuitton (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews