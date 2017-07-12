Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Lose yourself in Bandai’s ‘Virtual Reality Zone’! (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 12, 2017
06:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tiny HK homes offer big opportunity for storage providersTiny HK homes offer big opportunity for storage providers

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

The Edit: Spotify signs Sony royalty dealThe Edit: Spotify signs Sony royalty deal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

TOKYO, July 12 ― Japanese toy and game software company, Bandai Namco Inc., opened Japan's largest virtual reality entertainment facility to the media today.

The 3,500 square metre “Virtual Reality Zone,” located in the heart of Tokyo's shopping and entertainment district of Shinjuku, boasts 15 different types of virtual reality games including Mario Kart, fishing, and cycling through the sky on a winged bicycle.

Junichiro Koya, executive producer of Bandai's amusement business unit, said the site's concept was to encourage people to “lose themselves” in the games.

The Virtual Reality Zone will be open for an undisclosed limited period from July 15. ― ReutersVisitors play an entertainment programme Evangellion VR at VR Zone Shinjuku, Japan's largest class virtual reality entertainment facility in Tokyo July 12, 2017. ― Reuters picVisitors play an entertainment programme Evangellion VR at VR Zone Shinjuku, Japan's largest class virtual reality entertainment facility in Tokyo July 12, 2017. ― Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline