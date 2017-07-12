Lose yourself in Bandai’s ‘Virtual Reality Zone’! (VIDEO)

TOKYO, July 12 ― Japanese toy and game software company, Bandai Namco Inc., opened Japan's largest virtual reality entertainment facility to the media today.

The 3,500 square metre “Virtual Reality Zone,” located in the heart of Tokyo's shopping and entertainment district of Shinjuku, boasts 15 different types of virtual reality games including Mario Kart, fishing, and cycling through the sky on a winged bicycle.

Junichiro Koya, executive producer of Bandai's amusement business unit, said the site's concept was to encourage people to “lose themselves” in the games.

The Virtual Reality Zone will be open for an undisclosed limited period from July 15. ― Reuters Visitors play an entertainment programme Evangellion VR at VR Zone Shinjuku, Japan's largest class virtual reality entertainment facility in Tokyo July 12, 2017. ― Reuters pic