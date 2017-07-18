LG’s upcoming Q6 introduces facial recognition in a mainstream phone

LG’s system lets users register several faces so that other uses can unlock the phone, such as kids who use the device to watch videos or play games. — LG picNEW YORK, July 18 — The LG Q6, due out next month starting in Asia, will have onboard facial recognition technology for unlocking the smartphone, a feature that has been questioned by some tech buffs.

South Korean smartphone maker LG has chosen to equip its upcoming handset, the Q6 -- due to sell for 418,00 won (RM1,583) according to Korean media—with various specs previously reserved for top-of-the-range models. As well as its borderless display, the Q6 -- which launches in August in Asia, followed by a rollout in Europe, North America—has an onboard facial recognition system to unlock the device.

This fast and practical system lets users unlock their smartphone simply by positioning themselves in front of the phone’s main camera. LG’s facial recognition system lets users register several faces, so that others can unlock the phone, such as kids who use the device to watch videos or play games.

Facial recognition joins the list of current security solutions used to unlock handsets, such as PIN codes, passwords and fingerprint readers. Some manufacturers even use iris scanners.

Why do smartphones need secure locking systems?

It’s essential to set up a secure unlocking system for your smartphone to prevent intruders from gaining access to your personal data. These days, smartphones are used to make online purchases, to log into all kinds of sites and services, for emails and for contactless payment, etc. If stolen, an unlocked smartphone gives thieves instant access all your data, emails, contacts and more. A secure locking system is therefore vital. Make sure you don’t leave the SIM or device PIN code on its factory setting, often 0000.

Why are some people challenging the facial recognition system?

The system’s reliability has been questioned by various tech buffs, who have shown that a simple photo of the phone’s owner can be enough to unlock the handset. Although performances of the sensors and software used in smartphones are constantly improving, some flaws still exist. That’s why some tech fans consider facial recognition to be a gimmick, above all, and an option that’s still not secure enough for smartphone unlocking. The industry will no doubt have to wait for 3D sensors to come into the mainstream in order to improve security. Then, a photo will no longer be enough to trick the system—you’d need a sculpted bust of the smartphone owner.

Others argue that facial recognition can still be effective, as not many thieves will happen to have a photograph of the smartphone owner. — AFP-Relaxnews