LG set to unveil huge 8K TV display at CES

LG has developed the very first 88-inch 8K OLED display. — Picture courtesy of LGLAS VEGAS, Jan 3 — In the run up to CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 9-12, LG has pulled out all the stops by providing an early glimpse of the very first 88-inch 8K OLED display. This new model is sure to cause a sensation at LG's booth.

8K resolution means a display that is 7680 × 4320 pixels, producing exceptionally detailed images. In this particular case, LG has opted for an OLED display, a technology at which it excels.

This type of display provides numerous advantages, including bright colours, deep blacks, and very wide viewing angles. Up until now, the biggest OLED display in LG's catalogue was a 77-inch with 4K resolution.

This new model is pushing the size and resolution of displays even further, with its 33 million or so pixels (7680 × 4320), 16 times more than Full HD (1920 × 1080), and a screen size (diagonal) of over 2.20m.

While this demonstration clearly shows LG's expertise in 8K, the company has not yet given a release date for this revolutionary new display. You can be sure that Samsung, LG's long-standing rival, will also be making its way to Las Vegas with some spectacular displays of its own.

Also, the Japanese group Sharp was the first manufacturer to produce 8K TVs, at the end of 2017, with its Aquos 8K series. These models, which were launched first in Asia, with a screen size (diagonal) of up to 70 inches, are expected to hit the European market in 2018.

There remains the problem of a lack of content for 8K televisions. Eventually, sport could be an attractive product for this type of TV. In a world first, some of the Rio 2016 Olympics was covered in 8K by Olympic Broadcasting Services. The Japanese, who are at the cutting edge of this technology, are aiming to make this format widely available by the next Olympics in 2020, that will take place in... Tokyo. — AFP-Relaxnews