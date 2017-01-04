Lenovo leans into VR with Legion gaming laptops, headset (VIDEO)

The Lenovo Y720 Legion laptop with an unbranded VR headset― Lenovo handout via AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 ― A new line of Lenovo gaming laptops debuts at CES 2017, with the Chinese company emphasising portability and performance as the company quietly debuts an inexpensive US$400 (RM1,797) VR headset.

Introduced in time for the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas, a pair of Lenovo Legion laptops represent first steps for the company’s new gaming-oriented sub-brand.

The Y720 and Y520 laptops prioritise speed, VR-readiness, graphics, and surround sound, with optional RGB or red backlit keyboards and an optional Xbox One receiver for up to four wireless controllers.

Lenovo announced prices and availability for the two machines, with the Y520 starting at US$899 from February and the Y720 starting at US$1,399 from April 2017.

At the other end of the scale is a first lightweight, room-scale virtual reality headset from Lenovo, which is expected later in 2017 for US$400 or less, according to Engadget.

A partner with Microsoft on its Windows Holographic program ― Microsoft-published games also feature exclusively in the Legions’ marketing materials ― the Lenovo VR headset totes a flip-up visor and two outward-facing cameras on its outer casing. ― AFP-Relaxnews