Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pictures reveal dual camera

Image posted on Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks). — Picture courtesy of Twitter / Evan BlassSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 — The first unofficial images of the hotly anticipated Galaxy Note 8, probably taken from Samsung’s upcoming press kit, have been shared on Twitter by the often well-informed American blogger Evan Blass. Among other things, the photos show a handset with a dual camera and a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

Samsung needs to get it right with this new phablet, a year down the line from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which saw production and distribution of the handset quickly halted after a series of explosion incidents — of varying degrees of severity — caused by the lithium-ion battery overheating.

While no official information has yet emerged about the new smartphone, the photos posted online by Evan Blass show a device with a large display (probably 6.2” or 6.3”) with curved edges, like the Galaxy S8+, as well as a new version of its accompanying stylus, the S Pen.

According to Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dual camera will have a 3x optical zoom, beating the iPhone 7 Plus and the Huawei P10.

Earlier this year, the blogger posted a series of tech specs supposedly relating to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Depending on the region of sale, the specs suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could get a Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).

Samsung is due to present its latest phablet at a special event in New York, held Wednesday, August 23, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews