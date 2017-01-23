Latest wearable tech lets you understand your pet’s emotions (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video showing a dog wearing a garment designed to detect pets' bodily movements, gathering data for their owners via a phone app.NEW YORK, Jan 23 — We’re used to wearable tech for humans — but now pets are being targeted by designers.

Japanese firm Anicall showed off its latest sensor-equipped jackets for cats and dogs at Tokyo’s Wearables Expo.

The garments are designed to detect pets’ bodily movements, gathering data for their owners via a phone app.

“By monitoring the heart rate of a dog, we can understand the details of its health condition. Our device can track the heart rate of dogs and cats, which helps people better maintain the health of old dogs and cats,” CEO of Anicall Corp, Akira Hanawa said.

Anicall says these collars show if your pet is excited, relaxed, playful or annoyed.

Such claims are hard to prove. You can’t ask your pet if the readings are accurate, after all.

But this vet is impressed.

“As such technology develops, we’ll become more able to communicate with animals,” veterinarian Atsushi Ogawa said,

Anicall’s prototypes will undergo further tweaking before going on sale. — Reuters