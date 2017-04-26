JustWatch streaming search engine launches in Malaysia

If a show is not out yet on streaming services, the site will help buy it legally instead. — JustWatch screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Hankering to watch a TV show but have no idea whether it is on iFlix, Netflix or Amazon Prime? The JustWatch website lets you find out quicker than you could on Google.

What JustWatch does is help users search across streaming platforms for TV shows, turning up not just links to stream but as well as avenues to purchase or rent shows legally. The site also shows pricing and will also alert you to price drops so you can get your favourite shows on sale.

Besides search results, JustWatch also shows pertinent information on shows including the cast, production dates as well as shows related to your search. Talk about getting your TV binging plans sorted.

The site is 100 per cent free with no plans to change that anytime soon and has already 200,000 Malaysian users despite not having launched in the country officially. That is changing soon as the localised version of JustWatch is prepped to go live in the next few days.

At the moment, the Malaysian website will have seven listed providers of show listings, with more coming soon. A cinema finder and upcoming movies list is also in the works with iOS and Android apps also available.

To give the new service a spin, head on over here to start seeking out your favourite shows the legal way.

Headquartered in Berlin, JustWatch was founded in 2014 before going live in February 2015, and works with 75 different providers in 27 countries including the US, UK and Thailand.