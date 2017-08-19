July success for ‘Splatoon 2’ and the Nintendo Switch

‘Splatoon 2’ followed 2017’s earlier Switch launches ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ and ‘Mario Kart 8’. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Aug 19 — Good times for the Nintendo Switch which, having launched in March 2017, became July’s bestselling video game console in the United States, while essential exclusive title Splatoon 2 topped the all-formats chart.

The Nintendo Switch outsold both its major competitors, Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox One, in July 2017.

That’s according to US market watch specialist NPD, which named the Switch “July’s best-selling hardware platform.”

The Switch’s milestone is thanks to the launch of colourful multiplayer action game Splatoon 2, NPD says.

The game’s predecessor was regarded as an essential title for the previous Nintendo console, and was heavily promoted in the lead-up to its July 21 debut.

In turn, the Switch boosted 2017’s US video game hardware spend up to US$1.6 billion (RM6.87 billion), a 20 per cent rise compared to the same January-to-July period in 2016.

Nintendo’s internal figures had pegged the Switch at 4.7 million sales worldwide by the end of June.

Looking ahead, the Switch welcomes two other major titles to its expanding library this year.

At the end of August, turn-based tactical combat title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an unusual crossover between two hitherto unrelated character franchises, as well as a segue into unfamiliar genre territory.

The game had been leaked months earlier, but it took until its official announcement in June for the concept’s unexpected appeal to become apparent.

Then Super Mario Odyssey arrives October 27, returning to the sort of 3D action adventuring seen in Super Mario 64, with Mario wielding a magical hat that lets him control objects, animals and even enemies.

Remaster Pokken Tournament DX is set for September, and expansive role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 2 awaits a 2017 date.

Despite the Switch’s uptick in July, the PlayStation 4 remains in pole position for 2017 to date, says NPD.

An improved PlayStation 4 Pro model was released in 2016, as was an entry-level virtual reality headset.

The cinematic Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, detective mystery Hidden Agenda, player-driven platformer Dreams and focused driving sim Gran Turismo Sport are cued up for late 2017 releases on the PS4, as are high-profile multi-platform launches for Destiny 2, Call of Duty WWII, Fifa 18 and Assassin’s Creed Origins; Meanwhile Microsoft is preparing a souped-up Xbox One X console for commercial debut November 7.

Selling 10 million units worldwide by March 2018, though not as impressive as the Wii, 2006’s runaway hit, would put the Switch’s performance on par with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during their first years of availability. — AFP-Relaxnews