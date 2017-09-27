John Boyega leads five-minute ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ video

‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ features film franchise actor John Boyega as its narrator. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 ― A new trailer for action game “Star Wars Battlefront II” features film franchise actor John Boyega as its narrator, taking viewers on a whirlwind tour of the game's main modes.

“This is a Star Wars experience like none other, with greater depth and progression than ever before,” says actor John Boyega over footage of November's “Star Wars Battlefront II“.

The video acts as a primer on the characters, locations, and modes of “Star Wars Battlefront II” as it enters a Holiday season action game arena contested by “Call of Duty: WWII,” “Assassin's Creed: Origins,” and “Destiny 2” among others.

“Battlefront II” is to have triple the locations, heroes and vehicles of its 2015 predecessor, according to publisher Electronic Arts (EA).

Fourteen locations span all three Star Wars eras, characters are now split into classes with unique abilities and equipment, while good teamwork smooths the path towards calling in battlefield boosts, such as one of 14 powerful hero characters.

Starfighters are also being introduced, for space and ground-level dogfights. These two are being categorised and, like hero characters, have different specifications and abilities.

Five different multiplayer modes stretch from snow, sand and jungle to outer space, while a split-screen mode allows for offline play, and a solo mission storyline is set between 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI ― Return of the Jedi and 2015's Episode VII, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

That story mode has players become Iden Versio (Janina Gavankar of Arrow and True Blood), a Commander within the Galactic Empire who leads her elite special forces unit in pursuit of Luke Skywalker and his Rebellion accomplices.

An unlockable crate and collectible star card system allows for an evolving meta-game from round to round, as well as an obvious route for revenue generation via players who want to power up their skirmishing options ― EA signalled the presence of microtransactions in June 2017, promising that they wouldn't make the game pay-to-win.

Away from the November game, a new trailer for December 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected on October 9 after franchise mainstay actor Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) responded to fan excitement by suggesting they might like to “watch Monday Night Football” on that day “for no reason in particular.”

He later deleted the reply and wrote “I have no idea [when the trailer will arrive.] Disney will announce when they are ready.”

“Star Wars Battlefront II” launches November 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

EA is incentivised pre-release purchases with the offer of early access to beta tests beginning October 4 for those ordering before October 1; a wholly public test will run October 6 to 9. ― AFP-Relaxnews