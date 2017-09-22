Japan Games Awards: ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ ‘FIFA 17’ among 2017 winners

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' was Nintendo's big focus at E3 in June. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — Eleven games received the Award for Excellence at the 2017 JGAs, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, winning top prize, both Pokémon Sun and Moon and Pokémon GO fêted, and football sim FIFA 17 clinching the international award.

A total of seven accolades went Nintendo’s way at the 2017 Japan Game Awards on September 21, four for Pokémon titles and two for the latest Legend of Zelda, while PlayStation was not far behind with six exclusives on the winner’s podium.

The near-identical Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, released November 2016 for the portable Nintendo 3DS, together received the Best Sales Award (the pair rocketed to 1.9 million Japanese sales within 72 hours of release,) as well as the Global Award for a Japanese Product, and one of 11 Excellence Awards distributed during the JGA ceremony.

Massive mobile hit Pokémon GO, developed by Google spin-off Niantic Labs and licensed by The Pokémon Company, part-owned by Nintendo, was given the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it was the winner of an Award for Excellence and, more importantly, the ceremony’s Grand Award.

The action adventure game saw Nintendo offer its own twist on open-world action game style popularised by the original Legend of Zelda in 1986, but more recently well associated with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Witcher 3 and Grand Theft Auto V.

Released in March 2017, it was an essential launch title for the new Nintendo Switch console, also being made available for the legacy Wii U games machine and, via the unofficial CEMU emulator, on PC.

And Monster Hunter XX, an expanded Switch and 3DS edition of Monster Hunter X, was among the cohort of Excellence Award recipients.

Football simulation FIFA 18 won the Global Award for a Foreign Product, while dark Danish adventure Inside won the Game Designers Award, while Sony’s PlayStation VR headset took the Special Award.

Representing the best of the last year’s worth of games releases were the remaining Excellence Award winners.

They were Overwatch (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC,) Persona 5 (PS4, PS3,) Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO, PC,) The Last Guardian (PS4,) Resident Evil 7 (PS4, XBO, PC,) Nioh (PS4,) NieR Automata (PS4, PC,) and Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4); PlayStation exclusives accounted for five awards, including the PSVR hardwear. — AFP-Relaxnews