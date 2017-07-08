It’s Pokemon Go’s first anniversary, here are the bonuses, but does anyone care?

A special cap-wearing Pikachu features in the ‘Pokémon Go’ 1 Year Anniversary event. — Picture courtesy of Niantic / The Pokémon CompanySAN FRANCISCO, July 8 — It’s been one year since Pokemon Go turned thousands into zombies staring at their phones to catch ‘em all.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, the real-world exploration game’s developer Niantic Inc announced a few special goodies on Thursday — only to be at the receiving end of a mixed bag of reactions.

The anniversary event which runs from July 6 until July 24 includes two main elements, namely a special Pikachu donning an Ash Hat and the second being the sale of Anniversary Boxes.

The rare limited-edition Pikachu wears its trainer’s red and white hat from the popular Pokemon animated series, but according to Forbes, the hat is only a cosmetic as the ‘Ash Hat Pikachu’ will have the same stats as regular Pikachu — just with an adorable hat.

The Anniversary Boxes which are loot crates you can buy to get discounted in-game items costs 1200 coins and include Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls and a Raid Pass.

While some were ecstatic to get a hold of the rare Pikachu, most fans were left wanting more:

WHAAAT ASH HAT PICHU HATCH!! I didn't know that was possible!#PokemonGO #PokemonGoAnniversary pic.twitter.com/K5viQLwItN &m dash; Nick from WhatUpMC (@WhatUpMC) July 8, 2017

Was looking forward to the #PokemonGoAnniversary and all I got was this ash hat pikachu. #lame pic.twitter.com/LN3iLIrG8R — Buff3 (@buff3) July 6, 2017

Although no special Pokemons will be unleashed upon the world during the Anniversary Event, Forbes reported that this could be due to the fact that the Pokemon Go Fest is taking place in Chicago later this month.

Niantic Inc also advised fans to stay tuned for “more exciting news over the coming weeks”, hinting at more good news to come.