Italian eyewear giant Safilo moves into wearable tech

Interaxon, the company behind the Muse headband, pictured here, has partnered with Safilo for a line of smart eyewear. — Handout via AFPROME, Dec 23 — Italian eyewear company Safilo has announced they are teaming up with Interaxon Inc to create the first ever brain sensing eyewear, SafiloX.

A world leader in sparse EEG (electroencephalography) brain sensing technology, Canadian firm Interaxon is known for its signature product, the Muse headband. A sensory headband that helps the wearer to relax and reduce stress through meditation, the Muse provides real-time audio and visual feedback on the user’s meditative state through the Muse companion app.

Safilo’s portfolio of luxury clients already includes names such as Dior, Fendi, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo, with the brand now planning to combine their iconic style with Interaxon’s technology to together develop wearable and functional smart glasses which will be debuted at CES 2017.

Commenting on the partnership Luisa Delgado, CEO of SAFILO, said, “It is neither another example of technology mounted on frames, nor technology for its own sake. With SAFILOX our Group leverages its legendary Passion for Product and People for a wearable eyewear proposition of unparalleled fit and comfort, aspirational design and style, and compelling consumer relevance.”

SafiloX will first be available via Safilo’s SMITH performance eyewear brand. — AFP-Relaxnews