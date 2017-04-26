Is Spotify working on a mysterious connected device?

With the Spotify app, users have access to millions of tracks any time, any place. — IStock.com pic via AFPSTOCKHOLM, April 26 — Spotify recently posted a job ad online (and then swiftly removed it when the info was picked up by various specialist websites) for a product manager, responsible for launching a future connected device “akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles.”

The exact nature of the device is still a mystery, but the gadget could theoretically allow Spotify to propose its music streaming service in a new and intuitive manner.

Logically, it could be some kind of wireless speaker (with voice controls) or connected headphones. In any case, this diversification could be a sign that Spotify is ready to break free from Apple (iOS) and Google (Android) by making its own peripherals for using its service.

Note that Spotify is also working on a “Hi-Fi” mode, already available to certain subscribers. When this rolls out, the platform will offer three service levels to subscribers: free, Premium and Hi-Fi. Subscribers will be able to pay to boost audio quality and to access additional services. Rumour has it that Spotify could also propose exclusive content, making new albums from partner artists available a few days before competitor platforms, for example.

Spotify now counts more than 50 million paid subscribers worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews