Is it time to say ‘goodbye’ to Google Allo?

Thursday February 2, 2017
Erik Kay, engineering director at Google, introduces Allo and Duo on stage during the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 18, 2016. — Reuters picErik Kay, engineering director at Google, introduces Allo and Duo on stage during the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 18, 2016. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 2 — Google’s messaging app with contextual intelligence may have arrived with huge fanfare but it could be about to disappear without a sound.

New App Annie data shows that the search giant’s messaging app, which has only been available for download for four months, has already dropped completely out of the Google Play Store top 500 free app chart.

Interest was huge when the app went live on September, taking just seven days to hit the five-million-download mark.

However, interest appears to have stagnated. It started to slide down the charts in mid December and has been continuing its downward trajectory ever since. Even the holiday season and the spike in smartphone sales at Christmas traditionally brings, doesn’t appear to have had any impact on the app’s chart position. — AFP-Relaxnews

