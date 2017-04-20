Is a mini SNES coming for holiday 2017?

'Super Mario World' has appeared on the SNES, 3DS, Wii and Wii U. Could the SNES Classic be next in line? — AFP pic

TOKYO, April 20 — In 2016, it was the NES Mini Classic. For 2017, Nintendo just might be preparing an all-in-one version of its early 90s home console, the SNES, according to a new report.

As the Nintendo Entertainment System’s tiny official remake, the Nintendo Classic Edition (or Nintendo Classic Mini,) is being prepared for retirement, an eagerly awaited successor is said to be waiting in the wings.

Nintendo is winding down distribution for the NES Classic, having explained that the machine “wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product” in an April 13 statement to IGN.

Now it seems that manufacturing capacity is being retained, with an SNES Classic Edition in mind for the end of 2017.

Should territorial distinctions continue, it could be called a Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System in Europe, or a Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom in Japan, according to the console’s original naming conventions.

That a small, throwback SNES would be in the works has been suggested by fans and observers since the NES Classic proved such a hit in 2016.

It’s not just wishful thinking, according to Eurogamer, which cites “sources close to the company” in its report.

The NES Classic contained 30 emulated games, meaning that owners did not need to supply original game cartridges.

Neither could they add extra NES games to the console, as it could not link up with Nintendo’s Virtual Console service present on more modern hardware, unless they overwrote the Classic’s software with a different operating system and imported another suite of emulated games, which some chose to do.

Vintage titles such as “Donkey Kong,” “Metroid,” “Mega Man 2,” “Super Mario Bros” and its two direct sequels and the first the “Legend of Zelda” games were part of the package.

Best-sellers from the SNES era, and therefore potential candidates for a SNES Classic, include “Super Mario World,” “Donkey Kong Country,” “Super Mario Kart,” “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” “Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island,” “F-Zero” and “Pilotwings”. — AFP-Relaxnews