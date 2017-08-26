iPhone 8 and Pixel 2: Almost everything you need to know about the two most awaited smartphones

The new iPhone and Pixel to be presented this fall will turn a spotlight on the new possibilities offered by iOS and Android. — AFP Relaxnews file picLOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Apple and Google are preparing to present their new smartphones in the coming weeks, but the Internet is already buzzing with rumours to the point where a picture of what’s store from the new generation iPhone and Pixel smartphones has already emerged.

By far the most highly publicised, the future iPhone 8 (or X, or Edition...) is expected to be presented alongside the future iPhone 7s and 7s at Apple’s fall keynote, which, according to the latest rumours, may be held on September 12. If that is the case, the new smartphones could reach stores as early as Friday, September 22.

The future iPhone range may include three sizes, with 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch and 5.8-inch displays. The last of these, which is expected to feature on the iPhone 8, could be an edge-to-edge OLED screen. Supposedly stolen technical specifications have already been published by specialist media outlets: a new generation processor (A11), dual rear cameras, 3D facial recognition, and an inductive charging system have all been mentioned. The new model may also herald the end of the Home button. As for pricing, the New York Times reports that even the basic version may cost in excess of 1,000 dollars.

For its part, Google plans to present and at the same time bring to market its new generation Pixel and Pixel XL phones in early October.

One year after its launch, the Pixel range will include new 5-inch and 5.5-inch models and possibly a third that is even larger. All of these are expected to feature better low-light photography performance. However, it remains to be seen if this means that their hardware or camera sensors are to be modified, or if the change will be achieved by a rewrite of the phones’ dedicated image software. It is worth bearing in mind that picture quality is already one of the strong points of the current Pixel, which Google claims has the best camera on the smartphone market. A question mark also hangs over the distribution of the “Pixel 2.” As it stands, the current Google Pixel and Pixel XL are only available in the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and India.

Above and beyond these technical specifications, the new smartphones are expected to showcase innovations in the latest iOS 11 and Android 8.0 (Oreo) mobile operating systems. — AFP Relaxnews