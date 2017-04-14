Instagram’s Snapchat clone marks 200 million daily users milestone

Promotional image for Instagram Stories. — Picture courtesy of Instagram Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 — Instagram yesterday announced that its “Stories” feature has hit over 200 million daily active users, up from 150 million announced in January.

The new figure catapults Instagram past Snapchat — which first championed the ‘Stories’ format — which most recently reported 161 million daily active users ahead of its parent company Snap’s IPO last month.

Given that Instagram first introduced “Stories” last August, the result shows how effective its parent company, Facebook, is at replicating and marketing an appealing format.

To coincide with the news, Facebook revealed it is also introducing new “sticker” tools for Instagram, including a feature called “Pinning” for stickers and text, and location-specific stickers for users in Chicago, London, Madrid and Tokyo (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews