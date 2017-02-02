Instagram testing new multi-photo album feature

The new update will see users being able to upload up to 10 images at once. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 2 — Instagram users may soon be able to post multiple images in a single post, with the company reportedly testing out the feature in its latest Android beta release, as first discovered by Droid Life.

Currently, only brands and advertisers have the ability to publish several photos in a single post, which users can swipe through horizontally—but it seems the social media platform is now well on its way to approving the feature for wider public.

A new update pushed to beta testers on Android reveals the beginnings of an album-posting option, which will let users select up to 10 images to post at once, with separate filters and edits available for each.

Details on when the new feature will be made available to the wider Instagram community are currently scarce, and it seems the company is not yet ready to release any further information. — AFP-Relaxnews