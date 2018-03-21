Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

IBM presents the world’s smallest computer (VIDEO)

Wednesday March 21, 2018
08:09 AM GMT+8

Tools

IBM unveils ‘the world’s smallest computer’ (128 units have been assembled together in this photo). — Picture courtesy of IBMIBM unveils ‘the world’s smallest computer’ (128 units have been assembled together in this photo). — Picture courtesy of IBMSAN FRANCISCO, March 21 —At its Think 2018 conference, IBM has unveiled what has been hailed as “the world’s smallest computer”, a unit that measures just 1mm x 1mm, which is about the size of a grain of salt.

The new prototype device, which is fully standalone, is composed of several hundred thousand transistors, a live memory, and a photovoltaic power supply.

And it not only features a tiny form factor, its production cost, of around 10 cents per unit according to IBM, is also minuscule.

Each of these computers will have the processing power of a 1990s x86 desktop. Not surprisingly the devices will not offer exceptional performance, but will be sufficient to record blockchain data to combat fraud.

The goal is to attach them to tags, or even insert them into products, so that they can prove authenticity and record tracking information. — AFP-Relaxnews

