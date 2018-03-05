Huawei’s View 10 has flagship features in a mid-range package

The Honor View 10 offers aggressive pricing for a rather impressive feature-set. — Picture courtesy of HuaweiKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Huawei’s been aggressively courting the “best bang for your buck” in both the mid-range and flagship smartphone segments.

The Honor View 10 is another attempt to offer the most for the least. At this rate, Huawei’s only real competition is itself.

Huawei’s marketing it under the “Your first AI” phone label — a reference to its neural network processing unit on its Kirin 970 chip.

AI chips aren’t solely Huawei’s domain — Apple has a neural engine in the iPhone X’s A11 and the Pixel 2 has an AI-powered imaging chip as well.

What does Huawei’s chip offer? For one, better image recognition. Huawei also says that thanks to the AI power it also translates into a phone that’s more responsive and “smarter.”

A lot of power

Besides the aforementioned chip, the View 10 also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage as well as a dual-lens camera. On paper, that puts it nearly on par (but not quite) with Huawei’s flagship Mate 10 Pro.

The View 10 also keeps to an aluminum build, eschewing the fancy glass back found on its pricier competition. As for the display, it’s a nice 5.99-nch IPS LCD that’s nice to look at and with very little space wastage around the display.

It also has a large 3750mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor located in the front. For those unable to part with their headphone jacks, the View 10 has one as well as a microSD slot.

A big selling point is the dual-camera setup with combo of a 16MP f/1.8 lens paired with a 20MP f/1.8. In front there’s a 13MP f/2.0 snapper.

Daily use

On standby, the View 10’s battery manages to last a decent amount of time and using it as a daily driver, I would usually need to charge it after a day and a half.

So I’d rate the battery fairly decent by modern smartphone standards especially considering its large screen which is usually the battery sapper on most phones.

While the display is an IPS LCD and not one of the fancier AMOLED screens, it’s still fairly nice to look at with its 2160 x 1080 resolution. Pleasant enough for YouTube and Netflix if you’re the type who likes watching videos on your phone.

As for daily tasks, thanks to the processor and generous amount of RAM, it’s super zippy and I didn’t find lag to ever be an issue with it.

I have mixed feelings about the camera but it’s more of a personal thing — am not crazy about how Huawei’s front cameras process skin colour but it’s not a problem on the rear lens.

The AI recognition is also very good, pointing the View 10 at my dogs and cats saw the camera recognising the subject by species. Great if you’re someone who takes way too many photos of your pets (like me).

Due to the lack of stabilisation in the rear camera, you need a steadier hand and preferably a lot more light. It does fairly well outdoors and the bokeh or background blurring is handled very well.

A lot for the money

The View 10, on paper, is a very good alternative for people who want flagship performance without the painful price tag. If you want water-resistance and OIS, you’d probably want to spend extra on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro but then you would be losing the headphone jack and microSD support.

If you want fancy features, a nice price-to-nice ratio and can do without extra bells and whistles then the View 10 straddles that nice sweet spot in the RM2k price point.

The Honor View 10 is available now at all Huawei retailers for RM2,099 including GST.