Huawei P20: What we know so far

Huawei chose not to lift the lid on its latest high-end smartphone at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. ― Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, March 13 — Chinese manufacturer Huawei — the world’s number three smartphone seller behind Samsung and Apple — is set to present its new flagship handset in Paris on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Huawei P20 is expected to come in three versions: Standard, Pro and Lite. With two weeks to go before the official presentation, various leaks on social networks have already revealed a host of potential specs.

Huawei chose not to lift the lid on its latest high-end smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, preferring a standalone event in the French capital.

It seems increasingly likely that this smartphone — at least in its “Pro” version — will stand out from competitors with a new technical feat: A triple camera on the back of the handset. Logically, it seems that one of them could capture colours while another captures black and white, and the third might be a wide-angle camera. Some rumours suggest a 5x optical zoom. In any case, the aim of the game is to further enhance image quality.

Huawei has been working in partnership with Leica for more than two years on creating camera modules for its smartphones. The Chinese manufacturer was, moreover, one of the first to install a dual camera on its phones (starting with the P9 in 2016), with one camera taking care of detail while the other covers colours. In its standard model, the Huawei P20 is still expected to have a dual camera at the rear. Plus, the front-facing camera may be getting facial-recognition technology.

The upcoming Huawei P20 is expected to get an 18:9 screen and follow Apple’s iPhone down the edge-to-edge route, with a notch at the top for the camera and speaker. The phone is reported to run the Kirin 970 processor, supposedly the first in the world to offer a “Neuronal Processing Unit,” bringing artificial intelligence to various tasks, and already used in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. This will be matched with 6-8GB RAM, depending on the model.

Even more impressive, the Huawei P20 Pro is rumoured to get the new triple rear camera plus a bigger 6-inch screen. The more accessible P20 Lite will have a pared-down spec sheet, with rumours pointing to a Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM and a 5.6-inch screen.

The new Huawei P20 range is due to be unveiled March 27 at the Grand Palais in Paris. — AFP-Relaxnews