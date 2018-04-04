Huawei P20 Malaysia: Here’s all you need to know

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, attends the launching the new generation of its smartphone, Huawei P20, in Paris March 27, 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 —The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are officially launched in Malaysia. These are their latest flagship smartphones with an advanced camera setup that’s co-developed with Leica. The P20 and P20 Pro will be available in Malaysia starting this Friday, 6 April 2018.

The Huawei P20 is officially priced at RM2,599 while the P20 Pro is going for RM3,299. There are only three colours options in Malaysia — Pink Gold, Black and Midnight Blue. Unfortunately, Twilight isn’t available yet. If you prefer to get the P20 series on telco contract, you can get it from Celcom, Digi or Maxis.

To recap on the specs, the P20 gets a 5.8″ FullHD+ RGBW LCD display while the P20 Pro gets a slightly larger 6.1″ FullHD+ OLED display. There’s a notch at the top which you can “hide” with a darker notifications bar.

Both are running on a high-end Kirin 970 processor that comes with 4GB RAM for the P20 and 6GB RAM for the P20 Pro. Both have 128GB of onboard storage which isn’t expandable.

Juicing up the P20 is a 3,400mAh battery while the P20 Pro gets a larger 4,000mAh capacity. Both charges via USB-C and they come with Huawei’s SuperCharge power brick that pushes 5V/4.5A. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack but you get a pair of USB-C headphones and a 3.5mm to USB-C dongle. Out of the box, the P20 and P20 Pro are running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 skin on top.

In terms of imaging, the P20 Pro gets a triple camera setup which consists of a 40MP f/1.8 RGB camera, a 20MP f/1.6 monochrome camera and a 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera that has 3X Optical zoom. When combined, it is capable of 5X Hybrid Zoom and it also supports 960fps slow-mo video recording.

For the main camera sensor, there’s no OIS but Huawei relies on its AIS (AI assisted stabilisation) for steader shot. In low light conditions, it can even shoot long exposure shots up to 6 seconds without requiring a tripod. There’s also an ultra-sensitive ISO of 102400, which is the highest on a smartphone.

Meanwhile, the standard P20 gets a dual-camera setup which consists of a 12MP f/1.8 main RGB camera and a 20MP f/1.6 monochrome shooter. For selfies, both models get a high-resolution 24MP selfie camera that supports portrait mode with portrait lightning. The P20 and P20 Pro have the best cameras on a smartphone according to DxOMark Mobile with a score of 109 and 102 respectively.

You can learn more about the P20 Pro’s triple camera setup in our camera post.

Huawei will be running a P20 roadshow which is happening in Sunway Pyramid and Sunway Carnival Mall from 6 to 8 April 2018. They are giving freebies worth over RM999 which includes a Canon Pixma E3170 printer, a Huawei Sport Bluetooth headphone (AM61) plus other exclusive rewards. On top of that, you’ll also stand a chance to get a free Huawei P20 Pro that comes with a Leica triple-camera setup.

To learn more, check out our Huawei P20 announcement post as well as 15 things you need to know about the P20 and P20 Pro. — SoyaCincau