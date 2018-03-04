Huawei Nova 2i users can try out EMUI 8.0 with Android Oreo

The Huawei Nova 2i. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Huawei is rolling out the latest Android 8.0 Oreo to more of its current smartphones. Now, it’s the Huawei Nova 2i‘s turn and you can try it out by participating in the beta program which is open from 1 March 2018.

To give Android 8.0 Oreo a spin, just download the EMUI Beta testing app and install it on your Nova 2i smartphone. Then, login using your Huawei ID and tap on Join the Project.

Since this is a beta release, do expect some bugs or instability issues along the way. If you do encounter problems, you can alert the EMUI development team by reporting any problems you face.

If you decide to quit the beta program, you can go to the same app and head to Personal > Join Project > Available product. Tap on the project you had participated and select sign out. It is recommended that you perform a full backup and only to proceed if you fully understand what you’re getting into. — SoyaCincau