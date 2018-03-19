Huawei Nova 2i now available for under RM900

The Huawei Nova 2i was introduced in September last year and it offers a 5.93″ FullView display with four cameras at RM1,299, but if you're looking for a cheaper deal, you can get it now for only RM899 on Lazada Malaysia. KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Huawei and honour are flooding the mid-range segment with its array of Full View smartphones in Malaysia.

You have the Huawei Nova 2i, honour 7X, honour 9 Lite and most recently they have launched the Huawei Nova 2 Lite.

Now, the Nova 2i can be yours at RM400 less from its original launch price.

The Huawei Nova 2i was introduced in September last year and it offers a 5.93″ FullView display with four cameras at RM1,299. Just recently, they have slashed its pricing to RM1,099 but if you’re looking for a cheaper deal, you can get it now for only RM899 on Lazada Malaysia.

To recap on the specs, the Nova 2i offers a 5.93″ Full HD display and it runs on a Kirin 659 Octa-Core processor with 4GB of RAM. Onboard it has a generous 64GB of storage which is expandable via microSD.

For imaging, it gets a 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup at the rear, while the front comes with a 13MP + 2MP camera combo.

Powering the device is a decent-sized 3,340mAh battery and currently, Huawei is testing out Android 8.0 Oreo for the device with its beta program.

According to the listing, this is a Huawei Malaysia unit and it comes with a free back case and screen protector.

The more affordable Huawei Nova 2 Lite was recently announced at RM799 and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a lower resolution 1440×720 display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. With this new RM899 offer, it makes more sense to top up an additional RM100 and get the Nova 2i instead.

If you’re interested check out this listing on Lazada. — SoyaCincau