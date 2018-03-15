Huawei Nova 2 Lite: You can be a superstar for less, but why would you?

The Nova 2 Lite is marketed at those who like to take selfies. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Obviously, being a superstar is something many aspire to be. But the problem is that not everyone can afford to shell out more than RM1,000 to become a proper nova superstar with the Huawei Nova 2i. Thankfully, the company knows that too and today they launched the more affordable Huawei Nova 2 Lite so everyone can be a superstar.

Much like its more expensive sibling, the Nova 2 Lite will be focused primarily on those who prefer taking pictures of their face and occasionally the things around them.

To do that it has a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 13MP main sensor with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth-of-field effects, aka bokeh. In front, you’re getting an 8MP f/2.0 aperture selfie shooter. These camera specs are not quite to the level of the Nova 2i with its over-the-top quad camera setup, but they do say that good photos come from the photographer not the camera.

Nevertheless, these watered-down camera setup and overall spec sheet are to be expected because the Nova 2 Lite is more affordable than the Nova 2i, coming in at just RM799.

While Nova 2 Lite also sports similarly sized 5.99″ 18:9 aspect ratio display, this time it’s only pushing a resolution of 1440×720 pixels, also known as HD+, instead of the 2160×1080 Full HD+ that the Nova 2i does. Inside, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 entry-level octa-core processor that’s mated to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. If you need more space for your selfies, you can pop in a microSD card for more storage space.

Keeping everything powered is a 3,000 mAh battery. On the software side of things, you’re getting Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin that’s built on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

Huawei’s Nova 2 Lite will come in two colours — a matte black and a glossy blue — and will hit shelves starting March 23. Huawei will also be including a free Huawei travel bag with each purchase while stocks last.

Being priced at RM799, I’m rather perplexed by this device. It’s a significant step down from the Nova 2i, yet it is priced so similarly. What’s more, not only did the Nova 2i receive an official RM200 price cut, bringing the RRP down to RM1,099, you can also get it at a much lower price online. If it was up to me, I’d save up a little more and pay the difference for the far better Nova 2i or even something like the Honor 9 Lite. — SoyaCincau