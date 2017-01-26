Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:20 pm GMT+8

How fat do cameras make you look? (VIDEO)

Thursday January 26, 2017
10:56 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Think you look a little chunky in your photos? The SciShow explains just how cameras work and why it might seem your photos make you look bigger.

Understanding the mechanics behind cameras will help you take (and pose for) better photos. — Reuters picUnderstanding the mechanics behind cameras will help you take (and pose for) better photos. — Reuters picIn the video, you get a short explanation about just how it may seem that pictures make you look bigger. You might also be slightly too used to seeing your own reflection in the mirror thus your perception is also slightly distorted.

Long story short, maybe try angling yourself in selfies instead of the camera taking a full-face head-on photo? Watch the video for more insight.

