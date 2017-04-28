Hot Wheels toys coming to ‘Forza Horizon 3’

Die-cast metal madness: 'Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels'. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 — Miniature toy cars from the Hot Wheels line are roaring into the racing game “Forza Horizon 3” as a standalone slice of downloadable content from May 9, 2017.

Keeping stride with the game’s Australian setting as well as Hot Wheels’ vibrant orange tracks, “Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels” will be included as part of the extras dished out to owners of the existing “Forza Horizon 3” season pass.

It will also be made available separately, without need for the Xbox One and Windows 10 game “Forza Horizon 3,” at a recommended price of $19.99.

For the price, players get to careen around six themed islands in ten Hot Wheels vehicles, and can work their own magic on some of its pre-made circuit pieces using a Stunt Swap feature.

“Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels” is hot on the heels of “Grand Theft Auto Online,” which added a “Tiny Racers” component—reminiscent of the Micro Machines toys—to its multiplayer offering on April 25; it had previously riffed on stunt-driven digital tricks with July 2016’s “Cunning Stunts” update.

The Hot Wheels brand has supported its own line of video games since 1984’s Commodore 64 self-descriptive debut “Hot Wheels,” and though none have particularly set the world on fire, latest release “Hot Wheels: Race Off” for iOS and Android enjoys a 4.5 and 4.4/5 user rating on the respective official app stores.

“Forza Horizon” studio Playground Games was formed by staffers from a collection of other teams focused on racing games, and has steered all three “Forza Horizon” spin-offs for Microsoft’s “Forza” franchise lead Turn 10.

“Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels” is the second of two planned expansions expected for 2016’s well-received freeform racer. The first was December’s snowy “Blizzard Mountain.”

A livestreamed preview of the Hot Wheels expansion is set for May 8 at 1pm PDT through Microsoft’s video platform Beam, at beam.pro/ForzaMotorsport. — AFP-Relaxnews