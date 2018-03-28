Hopes stoked for ‘Ace Combat’ remasters

'Ace Combat 7' was first announced in 2015 but was delayed from 2017 into 2018. Picture courtesy of Bandai Namco EntertainmentSAN FRANCISCO, March 28 — Three games in the fantastical Ace Combat jet fighter series were mentioned by name in a job posting first discovered earlier this week — but doubt has been cast over the listing's authenticity.

Japanese twitter account Renka_schedule surfaced the listing on recruitment portal Mid-Tenshoku, with specialist video games site Gematsu providing the translation.

That original job posting has since disappeared, but not before it stoked interest in the possibility of a rejuvenated Ace Combat franchise.

The series trades on an idiosyncratic blend of real military jets, soaring soundtracks, rapport and rivalries, and the gradual but guaranteed introduction of fantastically oversized enemy aircraft.

Not only did it place players right in the hotseat of decisive battles, but it also managed to personalise the wide-ranging tragedy of war without abandoning its light and engaging tone.

Now awaiting its seventh numbered entry, the franchise's most fertile run came in the PlayStation 2 era, when Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War, and Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War were released over a five-year period.

Between then and now, it left its hallmark “strangereal” setting behind, though free PlayStation 3 venture Ace Combat Infinity provided a link to the past. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown promises a story-led return to the strangereal world by was already delayed from 2017 into 2018.

Where does an Ace Combat trilogy remaster or remake fit into all this?

The apparent job listing did not give the project a title but, in advertising for a Assistant Director and Support Planner, it sketched out the prospect of leading a team on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One project.

A successful applicant would have “deep knowledge of the PS2 titles Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War, and Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War,” it specified; knowledge of such a depth that the person could recall and discuss the contents of specific missions within each game.

Yet, while a trilogy remaster is certainly of interest to the series' fans, the listing doesn't necessarily indicate a full-blown re-release: familiarity with the nature of the PlayStation 2 games could be an entry requirement for work on Ace Combat 7.

Furthermore, a Japanese-speaking reporter at PlayStation Lifestyle linked the listing with software testing company Shift which then denied involvement and had Mid-Tenshoku remove the original ad. A case of mistaken identity?

Either way, Ace Combat 7 is still anticipated for later in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ace Combat Infinity is to close on March 31, 2018, giving veterans and curious rookies just a few days' worth of remaining flight time. — AFP-Relaxnews