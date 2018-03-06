Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Tech/Gadgets

Honor 9 Lite: A quad-camera full view smartphone you can buy under RM800

Tuesday March 6, 2018
06:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Philippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in MalaysiaPhilippine boxing idol Pacquiao eyes next fight in Malaysia

Mastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrestedMastermind of syndicate behind passport forgery arrested

The Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered HollywoodThe Edit: The transgender Chilean who conquered Hollywood

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clashSri Lanka declares state of emergency after Buddhist-Muslim clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Honor 9 Lite is priced at RM749. — Picture by SoyaCincauThe Honor 9 Lite is priced at RM749. — Picture by SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Honor 9 Lite has finally landed in Malaysia and it offers the perks of a mid-range FullView smartphone at a competitive price. Although it can be seen as a compact version of the Nova 2i, the Honor 9 Lite stands out for having an elegant looking glass back which is somewhat similar to its bigger Honor 9.

Over at the front, the Honor 9 Lite gets a smaller 5.65 inch display that pushes a respectable FullHD+ resolution (2160×1080) in an 18:9 display aspect ratio. Under the hood, it runs on Huawei’s in-house developed Kirin 659 Octa-Core processor and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is still expandable via microSD.

For optics, the front and rear gets a dual-camera combo that uses 13MP for normal shots and a secondary 2MP camera for depth of field effects. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the rear and the Honor 9 Lite gets a 3,000mAh battery which charges via microUSB.

Out of the box, it is running on the current Android 8.0 Oreo with its EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Since this is a more compact 5.65″ device, it is noticeably lighter than the Honor 7X but it shares the same 7.6mm thickness.

The Honor 9 Lite is officially priced at RM749 and it comes in Sapphire Blue and Glacier Grey. The device will be sold exclusively through Shopee Malaysia. For a greater deal, the Honor 9 Lite is going for only RM699 during Shopee’s Shocking Sales on 9 March 2018.

If you prefer something bigger and with more RAM and storage, the Honor 7x is priced at RM1,099. — SoyaCincau

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram