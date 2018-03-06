Honor 9 Lite: A quad-camera full view smartphone you can buy under RM800

The Honor 9 Lite is priced at RM749. — Picture by SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Honor 9 Lite has finally landed in Malaysia and it offers the perks of a mid-range FullView smartphone at a competitive price. Although it can be seen as a compact version of the Nova 2i, the Honor 9 Lite stands out for having an elegant looking glass back which is somewhat similar to its bigger Honor 9.

Over at the front, the Honor 9 Lite gets a smaller 5.65 inch display that pushes a respectable FullHD+ resolution (2160×1080) in an 18:9 display aspect ratio. Under the hood, it runs on Huawei’s in-house developed Kirin 659 Octa-Core processor and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is still expandable via microSD.

For optics, the front and rear gets a dual-camera combo that uses 13MP for normal shots and a secondary 2MP camera for depth of field effects. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the rear and the Honor 9 Lite gets a 3,000mAh battery which charges via microUSB.

Out of the box, it is running on the current Android 8.0 Oreo with its EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Since this is a more compact 5.65″ device, it is noticeably lighter than the Honor 7X but it shares the same 7.6mm thickness.

The Honor 9 Lite is officially priced at RM749 and it comes in Sapphire Blue and Glacier Grey. The device will be sold exclusively through Shopee Malaysia. For a greater deal, the Honor 9 Lite is going for only RM699 during Shopee’s Shocking Sales on 9 March 2018.

If you prefer something bigger and with more RAM and storage, the Honor 7x is priced at RM1,099. — SoyaCincau