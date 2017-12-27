Honor 7X still offers amazing value

Weighing just 165g, the finish of the metal body is understated and makes the phone seem more expensive than it is. — Picture courtesy of Huawei/HonorKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Honor 6X was a very popular phone when it came out and it was deserved — it offered a lot for not a lot of money and its followup, the Honor 7X doesn’t disappoint in that regard.

Polish beyond price

What the Honor 7X and Honor 6X have in common is a sturdy build that feels just nice in the hand. It features this year’s popular edge-to-edge screen because bezels are so passe.

Of course the highlight is the 5.9-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel display which is lucid, bright with good colour reproduction on par with competing models from Vivo and Oppo.

Midrange performance

The Kirin 659 processor and 3GB RAM give it enough heft to run most apps, with hardly any lag but of course it’s not going to feel as smooth as a flagship phone.

No noticeable lag was felt during use of standard apps — mail, browsing, YouTube, light gaming — the Honor 7X manages them all fine. Of course there is a little warmth when using more hardware-intensive games but nothing too uncomfortable.

Performance-wise, it’s a noticeable upgrade over the Honor 6X, which while decent could still show lag when overburdened with high-end games.

The phone is also fairly durable. At the product demonstration we were encouraged to drop the phone to test its durability and rough house it a bit. If you’re someone who’s a bit clumsy, this phone is worth a look.

As for the rear camera, there’s a not-bad 16MP and 2MP dual-camera setup with 8MP in front.

While the colour vibrancy is decent and the background blurring is passable, the pictures aren’t particularly great.They’re not terrible but not amazing either — and you’ll need a steady hand as there’s no OIS on this phone.

As for sound quality, it’s decent but not amazing. It is fairly loud though and an improvement on the Honor 6X.

Things you might (or might not) miss

What’s slightly annoying is that this phone uses a micro-USB port for charging which is a shame. The micro-USB port shouldn’t really be seen on anything but the really cheap phones but I guess Honor had to cut corners somewhere.

As for the battery life, despite the 3,340mAh battery, the Honor 7X would usually need charging by the nine-hour range so it’s not a great choice if you’re not the type to bring a power bank with you or don’t happen to have constant access to a power outlet.

If compared to other phones, the Honor 7X does not have the best display, nor the best performance, nor the best camera. But when it comes to giving you a decent amount for not a lot of money, the Honor 7X looks like it’ll be as good a bargain as the Honor 6X.

If you want a reliable performer and a phone that can do a little bit of everything, the Honor 7X is worthy of consideration.