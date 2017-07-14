High-tech ideas for the summer: An intelligent travel-sized camera drone (VIDEO)

The DJI Spark is priced from US$499. — Handout via AFPPARIS, July 14 — Going on vacation doesn’t necessarily mean leaving your favourite tech at home. Plus, vacations can be the ideal time to try your hand at flying a drone, for a new way to film breathtaking scenery. Without shelling out too much, it’s even possible to get your hands on one of the most surprising new models of the year so far — the DJI Spark — a new mini drone that can be controlled via a mobile device, a remote control (sold separately) or by simple hand gestures.

The DJI Spark is a mini-drone that fits neatly in the palm of the hand. It has an onboard camera featuring all of DJI’s latest technology and can be piloted via a mobile device (using the DJI GO 4 application) or with a remote control. Among its many innovations, this tiny drone can notably lift off from its owner’s hand simply by recognising their face. A gesture control system also means you can take aerial photos without using a mobile device or the remote, which is ideal for shooting spectacular high-definition selfies.

The Spark has a maximum range of 100m when piloted via a mobile device or up to 2km with the remote control. The drone camera features a host of shooting modes, such as vertical and horizontal panoramas, and footage can be viewed in real time on a smartphone or in immersive mode using the DJI Goggles headset. The Spark can even automatically travel from points A to B while avoiding obstacles. Due to water sensitivity, avoid use in humid weather or fog.

The US retail price of a DJI Spark, including an aircraft, a battery, a USB charger and three pairs of propellers, is US$499 (RM2,141). The Spark Fly More Combo, including an aircraft, two batteries, four pairs of propellers, a remote controller, propeller guards, a charging hub, a shoulder bag and all necessary cables, sells for US$699. — AFP-Relaxnews