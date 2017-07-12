High-tech ideas for the summer: A portable disco (VIDEO)

The Sony SRS-XB40 is priced at €249. — Picture courtesy of SonySAN FRANCISCO, July 12 — Going on vacation doesn’t mean you have to leave your high-tech home comforts behind. If you want to blast out your favourite music on the beach or in the mountains, why not pack a portable Bluetooth wireless speaker? If you opt for the Sony SRS-XB40, you can bring the music to life with coloured lighting.

This speaker’s standout features are its deep bass and built-in flashing lights (LED and strobe) synchronized to the rhythm of the music. One (or more) of these speakers is all you need to create your own portable mini-disco.

If you want stereo sound, all you have to do is connect two wireless speakers together in the same room. And with the Wireless Party Chain function up to 10 speakers can be connected via Bluetooth to synchronize the music and lighting and get everyone dancing!

With the lights switched off battery life is up to 24 hours, and the voice feedback function tells you the remaining battery level at any time.

In addition to Bluetooth, the SRS-XB40 is NFC-enabled and works with a USB cable. You can also take control of the music and lights by using the Fiestable app on a smartphone.

The speaker is IPX5 water-resistant, so it can be taken outdoors.

The Sony SRS-XB40 is priced at US$199.99 (RM860). — AFP-Relaxnews