Here are the top iOS apps for South-east Asia in 2017

A man tries out the Animoji feature on an iPhone X during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore November 3, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — As we bid farewell to 2017, Apple has released a list of popular apps for South-east Asia. On top of that, they have also named their top apps of the entire year.

According to Apple, 2017 was a huge year for apps, games and trends in app culture. The biggest trends for 2017 include AR which is now available across millions of devices that are on iOS 11. Among the top AR apps available include AR Dragon, AMON and My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR.

Next is competitive gaming where most users tend to favour real-time gaming against other players. Oldies such as Clash Royale and Hearthstone is still popular and there are notable newcomers such as Art of War: Red Tides, Stormbound, Guns of Boom and Modern Combat Versus.

There’s also a surge apps that are focused on mental health, mindfulness and stress reduction. Some of the popular titles in our region include colouring book apps such as Bloom and Lake as well as meditation app Zen Studio.

Below is the list of App of the Year as selected by Apple’s App Store Editors.

Apps of the year

2017 iPhone App of the Year: Enlight Videoleap

2017 iPhone Game of the Year: Splitter Critters

2017 iPad App of the Year: Affinity Photo

2017 iPad Game of the Year: Old Man’s Journey

Top Charts for South-east Asia

For a detail look at the popular apps throughout South-east Asia (excluding Thailand) in 2017, below is the top 20 list for both free and paid apps.

Free iPhone Apps

1. Grab — Ride Hailing App

2. WhatsApp Messenger

3. Uber

4. YouTube: Watch Listen Stream

5. Facebook

6. Messenger

7. Instagram

8. oBike — Bike Sharing

9. Google Maps — GPS Navigation

10. Carousell

11. Gmail — Email by Google

12. WeChat

13. Spotify Music

14. Google Chrome

15. My Singtel app

16. foodpanda — Food Delivery

17. UberEATS: Food Delivery

18. Google Translate

19. Healthy 365

20. Snapchat

Paid iPhone Apps

1. Gudak Cam

2. TouchRetouch

3. kirakira+

4. Scanner for Me + OCR

5. Enlight

6. Forest by Seekrtech

7. LightX

8. Tabs & Chords — learn and play

9. Afterlight

10. Glitché

11. Analog Paris

12. Plotagraph+ Photo Animator

13. The Wonder Weeks

14. ProCam 5

15. ProCamera.

16. Facetune

17. Slow Shutter Cam

18. Halide — RAW Manual Camera

19. Pixomatic photo editor

20. Fontmania — Add Artworks & Text to Your Photos!

Free iPhone Games

1. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

2. Super Mario Run

3. Fight List — Categories Game

4. Coin Master

5. Word Cookies!

6. Candy Crush Saga

7. 8 Ball Pool™

8. Clash Royale

9. Episode — Choose Your Story

10. Pokémon Go

11. Lords Mobile

12. Piano Tiles 2™

13. Subway Surfers

14. Asphalt 8: Airborne

15. Roll the Ball® — slide puzzle

16. Toy Blast

17. Choices: Stories You Play

18. Clash of Clans

19. Cookie Run: OvenBreak

20. Critical Ops

Paid iPhone Games

1. Minecraft

2. Football Manager Mobile 2017

3. MONOPOLY Game

4. Monument Valley 2

5. Plague Inc

6. Assassin’s Creed Identity

7. Hitman Sniper

8. Mini Metro

9. Cytus

10. Heads Up!

11. Exploding Kittens® – The Official Game

12. Bully: Anniversary Edition

13. NBA 2K18

14. Street Fighter IV CE

15. Reigns

16. Monument Valley

17. F1 2016

18. Iron Marines

19. Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

20. Geometry Dash

Free iPad Apps

1. YouTube: Watch Listen Stream

2. Facebook

3. Messenger for WhatsApp — App for iPad

4. Google Chrome

5. Messenger

6. Netflix

7. The Calculator

8. Gmail — Email by Google

9. YouTube Kids

10. Viu HD

11. Microsoft Word

12. Google Maps — GPS Navigation

13. Toggle.sg

14. Microsoft Excel

15. Google Drive

16. Spotify Music

17. Skype for iPad

18. Google

19. Microsoft PowerPoint

20. Messenger for WhatsApp — iPad Chat Version

Paid iPad Apps

1. Procreate

2. Duet Display

3. GoodNotes 4

4. Notability

5. GoodReader — PDF Reader Annotator and File Manager

6. MyScript Nebo

7. Amaziograph

8. WinZip Pro — The Leading Zip Unzip & RAR Tool

9. Affinity Photo

10. PDF Expert by Readdle

11. Book Creator for iPad

12. Popplet

13. Messenger for WhatsApp PRO

14. Notepad+ Pro

15. Pixelmator

16. Explain Everything™ Classic

17. Green Screen by Do Ink

18. Scanner for Me + OCR

19. PAW Patrol — Rescue Run HD

20. Toca Life: Hospital

Free iPad Games

1. Super Mario Run

2. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

3. Clash Royale

4. Word Cookies!

5. Coin Master

6. Subway Surfers

7. Roll the Ball® — slide puzzle

8. Piano Tiles 2™

9. Candy Crush Saga

10. Asphalt 8: Airborne

11. Lords Mobile

12. Cooking Fever

13. War Robots

14. Pokémon Go

15. Minion Rush

16. slither.io

17. Plants vs. Zombies™ 2

18. Clash of Clans

19. Block! Hexa Puzzle

20. Gardenscapes

Paid iPad Games

1. Minecraft

2. Monument Valley 2

3. Football Manager Mobile 2017

4. Geometry Dash

5. MONOPOLY for iPad

6. Assassin’s Creed Identity

7. Football Manager Touch 2017

8. Terraria

9. Scribblenauts Unlimited

10. Monument Valley

11. Iron Marines

12. Mini Metro

13. Plague Inc.

14. Bloons TD 5 HD

15. F1 2016

16. Teeny Titans — Teen Titans Go! Figure Battles

17. LEGO® Jurassic World™

18. RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic

19. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

20. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 — SoyaCincau