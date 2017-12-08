Here are the top iOS apps for South-east Asia in 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — As we bid farewell to 2017, Apple has released a list of popular apps for South-east Asia. On top of that, they have also named their top apps of the entire year.
According to Apple, 2017 was a huge year for apps, games and trends in app culture. The biggest trends for 2017 include AR which is now available across millions of devices that are on iOS 11. Among the top AR apps available include AR Dragon, AMON and My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR.
Next is competitive gaming where most users tend to favour real-time gaming against other players. Oldies such as Clash Royale and Hearthstone is still popular and there are notable newcomers such as Art of War: Red Tides, Stormbound, Guns of Boom and Modern Combat Versus.
There’s also a surge apps that are focused on mental health, mindfulness and stress reduction. Some of the popular titles in our region include colouring book apps such as Bloom and Lake as well as meditation app Zen Studio.
Below is the list of App of the Year as selected by Apple’s App Store Editors.
Apps of the year
2017 iPhone App of the Year: Enlight Videoleap
2017 iPhone Game of the Year: Splitter Critters
2017 iPad App of the Year: Affinity Photo
2017 iPad Game of the Year: Old Man’s Journey
Top Charts for South-east Asia
For a detail look at the popular apps throughout South-east Asia (excluding Thailand) in 2017, below is the top 20 list for both free and paid apps.
Free iPhone Apps
1. Grab — Ride Hailing App
2. WhatsApp Messenger
3. Uber
4. YouTube: Watch Listen Stream
5. Facebook
6. Messenger
7. Instagram
8. oBike — Bike Sharing
9. Google Maps — GPS Navigation
10. Carousell
11. Gmail — Email by Google
12. WeChat
13. Spotify Music
14. Google Chrome
15. My Singtel app
16. foodpanda — Food Delivery
17. UberEATS: Food Delivery
18. Google Translate
19. Healthy 365
20. Snapchat
Paid iPhone Apps
1. Gudak Cam
2. TouchRetouch
3. kirakira+
4. Scanner for Me + OCR
5. Enlight
6. Forest by Seekrtech
7. LightX
8. Tabs & Chords — learn and play
9. Afterlight
10. Glitché
11. Analog Paris
12. Plotagraph+ Photo Animator
13. The Wonder Weeks
14. ProCam 5
15. ProCamera.
16. Facetune
17. Slow Shutter Cam
18. Halide — RAW Manual Camera
19. Pixomatic photo editor
20. Fontmania — Add Artworks & Text to Your Photos!
Free iPhone Games
1. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
2. Super Mario Run
3. Fight List — Categories Game
4. Coin Master
5. Word Cookies!
6. Candy Crush Saga
7. 8 Ball Pool™
8. Clash Royale
9. Episode — Choose Your Story
10. Pokémon Go
11. Lords Mobile
12. Piano Tiles 2™
13. Subway Surfers
14. Asphalt 8: Airborne
15. Roll the Ball® — slide puzzle
16. Toy Blast
17. Choices: Stories You Play
18. Clash of Clans
19. Cookie Run: OvenBreak
20. Critical Ops
Paid iPhone Games
1. Minecraft
2. Football Manager Mobile 2017
3. MONOPOLY Game
4. Monument Valley 2
5. Plague Inc
6. Assassin’s Creed Identity
7. Hitman Sniper
8. Mini Metro
9. Cytus
10. Heads Up!
11. Exploding Kittens® – The Official Game
12. Bully: Anniversary Edition
13. NBA 2K18
14. Street Fighter IV CE
15. Reigns
16. Monument Valley
17. F1 2016
18. Iron Marines
19. Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
20. Geometry Dash
Free iPad Apps
1. YouTube: Watch Listen Stream
2. Facebook
3. Messenger for WhatsApp — App for iPad
4. Google Chrome
5. Messenger
6. Netflix
7. The Calculator
8. Gmail — Email by Google
9. YouTube Kids
10. Viu HD
11. Microsoft Word
12. Google Maps — GPS Navigation
13. Toggle.sg
14. Microsoft Excel
15. Google Drive
16. Spotify Music
17. Skype for iPad
18. Google
19. Microsoft PowerPoint
20. Messenger for WhatsApp — iPad Chat Version
Paid iPad Apps
1. Procreate
2. Duet Display
3. GoodNotes 4
4. Notability
5. GoodReader — PDF Reader Annotator and File Manager
6. MyScript Nebo
7. Amaziograph
8. WinZip Pro — The Leading Zip Unzip & RAR Tool
9. Affinity Photo
10. PDF Expert by Readdle
11. Book Creator for iPad
12. Popplet
13. Messenger for WhatsApp PRO
14. Notepad+ Pro
15. Pixelmator
16. Explain Everything™ Classic
17. Green Screen by Do Ink
18. Scanner for Me + OCR
19. PAW Patrol — Rescue Run HD
20. Toca Life: Hospital
Free iPad Games
1. Super Mario Run
2. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
3. Clash Royale
4. Word Cookies!
5. Coin Master
6. Subway Surfers
7. Roll the Ball® — slide puzzle
8. Piano Tiles 2™
9. Candy Crush Saga
10. Asphalt 8: Airborne
11. Lords Mobile
12. Cooking Fever
13. War Robots
14. Pokémon Go
15. Minion Rush
16. slither.io
17. Plants vs. Zombies™ 2
18. Clash of Clans
19. Block! Hexa Puzzle
20. Gardenscapes
Paid iPad Games
1. Minecraft
2. Monument Valley 2
3. Football Manager Mobile 2017
4. Geometry Dash
5. MONOPOLY for iPad
6. Assassin’s Creed Identity
7. Football Manager Touch 2017
8. Terraria
9. Scribblenauts Unlimited
10. Monument Valley
11. Iron Marines
12. Mini Metro
13. Plague Inc.
14. Bloons TD 5 HD
15. F1 2016
16. Teeny Titans — Teen Titans Go! Figure Battles
17. LEGO® Jurassic World™
18. RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
19. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
20. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 — SoyaCincau