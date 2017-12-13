Happy 15th birthday, ‘Wind Waker’ (VIDEO)

‘The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker’ was remade in high definition (pictured) — perhaps it’s time for second helpings? — AFP picTOKYO, Dec 13 — Released on December 13, 2002, GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker heralded a visual sea change for the franchise, and its qualities have endured over time. Could it be strong enough to warrant a remaster on the Switch?

Embracing a cel-shaded cartoon style, 2002’s Wind Waker marked a sharp departure from the less caricatured forms of its Legend of Zelda ancestors.

Like highly praised predecessors Ocarina of Time (November 1998) and Majora’s Mask (2000), The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker was couched within an open world concept, allowing players to travel freely throughout its realms in search of action and adventure.

And, like Ocarina, in which a musical instrument played a key role, there was a distinct musical element to Wind Waker.

Not far into its main story, green-clad hero Link obtains a conductor’s baton with which he controls the direction of the wind — a boon when much of the hero’s journey depends on covering vast distances by sail boat.

Away from Wind Waker’s visual makeover, ingenious puzzles and engaging combat were combined to provide sturdy underpinnings for the tale of talking boats, secret identities, hidden artefacts and a power-hungry kidnapper.

Such was Nintendo’s faith in the formula that later 2007 title The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass marked a return to Hyrule’s Great Sea, though on the Nintendo DS whose general audience skewed younger.

And, 10 years down the line, its graphics and gameplay stood up well enough to warrant a remastered Wind Waker HD, emerging to critical acclaim on Nintendo’s Wii U in 2013.

But if the original was overlooked because of its cartoonish appearance, the high-definition recreation was also destined for commercial under-appreciation thanks to the Wii U’s anaemic sales.

Still, the influence of Wind Waker endured: The art team behind latest Zelda hit and March’s key console launch title Breath of the Wild looked to the softer shades of Wind Waker for inspiration, appreciating its lasting appeal.

On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, then, perhaps it’s time for a fresh appreciation of Wind Waker.

And, given that Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch, is likely to overtake Wii U lifetime sales within its first year of availability, with worldwide sales of 10 million units announced this week, perhaps it’s time to give a new Wind Waker remaster the wider audience it deserves.

Until then, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is available on the Nintendo GameCube as a disc, new (as a collector’s item) and used — the original Nintendo Wii can also play discs made for the GameCube, while on PC, the unofficial Dolphin emulator can play games extracted from those discs.

Alternatively, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD is available for the Nintendo Wii U as a disc and a Nintendo eShop download. — AFP-Relaxnews