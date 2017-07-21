GSC Cyber Games 2017 ready for kick off

GSC Cyber Games tournament blazes onto the big screen from tomorrow. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — GSC Cyber Games 2017 kicks off this month with Fifa Online 3 (FO3).

Malaysia’s first-ever eSports tournament is a collaboration between Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) and Garena Malaysia, publisher of the popular free-to-play online football game.

Fans can look forward to an immersive gaming experience as they watch as many as 64 teams vie for a combined prize pool of RM20,000, thanks to GSC’s digital projection technology, high-end audio systems and specially-designed halls.

The tournament consists of three qualifying rounds that will be played at GSC Queensbay Mall (July 22), GSC East Coast Mall (July 30) and GSC Mid Valley (August 6).

The finale, meanwhile, will be played ‘live’ on the GSC Maxx screen at the newly opened GSC MyTOWN—home to the largest digital screen in Malaysia—on August 20.

For RM10, spectators will receive a special goodie bag that includes a regular popcorn combo and a Fifa Online 3 gift (package worth over RM40).

Tickets can be purchased from GSC’s website, GSC mobile app or at the cinema.

Gamers can register through Garena’s website or via a QR code at GSC’s website and Facebook page.

GSC Cyber Games 2017 marks the second collaboration between the leading cinema chain and Garena Malaysia.

Last October, GSC hosted the Fifa Online 3 National Championships to rave reviews.

For more information, please visit GSC’s website, GSC’s Facebook page or Fifa Online 3’s official website.