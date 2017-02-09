‘Grand Theft Auto V’ has shipped 75 million copies

A further eight million sales will be enough to make ‘GTA V’ the third best-selling video game of all time. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Here’s what it needs to do to become the best-selling video game of all time.

First released in 2013 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and rolled out to PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC over the following two years, one of the most expensively developed games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V, has now shipped 75 million copies, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

That was one of the bigger takeaways from Take-Two’s fiscal report on February 7, 2017.

CEO Strauss Zelnick then confirmed commercial figures for GTA V during an investors call, moving the release up from 70 million (November 2016) to 75 million copies shipped.

As far as GTA V is concerned, a further eight million sales would be enough to make it the third best-selling video game of all time.

It currently sits ahead of Nintendo’s 1985 franchise debut Super Mario Bros (40 million,) which was first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and whose official distribution has moved on to include the Game Boy Colour, Super NES, and more recently the Wii, 3DS and Wii U as a digital download.

Those eight million extra sales (or, to reflect Take-Two’s calculation, shipments to stores combined with verified sales) would then move it past the current tally attributed to another Nintendo system-seller, Wii Sports.

Further ahead are Minecraft and Tetris, each available on a litany of consoles, computers and devices.

Minecraft (107 million sales) was first made available in 2009, and has since spread from Mac, Windows and Linux PCs to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles as well as smartphones, microcomputers and set-top boxes.

At 495 million sales, Tetris’ record appears unassailable; then again, it’s had 33 years in which to reach that accomplished figure.

Some 35 million of those were from Game Boy sales, the console that made it a sensation, with another 35 million attributed to general physical sales; since the turn of the century, the digital download age has propelled Tetris to its current total.

Of course, Grand Theft Auto V isn’t available on nearly as many devices as Tetris in all its forms. It provides 120 square km of virtual sandbox to roam around in while Tetris has players rotating seven different kinds of interlocking shapes.

But GTA developer Rockstar Games has been diligently re-releasing its back catalogue on mobile devices, with 2006’s Bully the latest conversion.

So in 10 years’ time, perhaps we’ll be carrying GTA V around on our mobile devices — and the game will be inching ever closer to that 500 million mark. — AFP-Relaxnews