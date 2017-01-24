‘Grand Theft Auto’ man opens new studio

Edinburgh city centre, June 2016. — AFP picEDINBURGH, Jan 24 ­— Once the president of Rockstar North, the studio behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, producer Leslie Benzies has a new studio on the go, and the title Time for a New World could have something to do with its first project.

Royal Circus Games is one of five companies registered by Benzies since leaving Rockstar North in 2016, according to a report in national broadsheet The Scotsman, trademarking both Time for a New World and a #TFANW hashtag.

The studio is named after a street in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, very close to St Stephens Church, a historical building purchased by Benzies who knows the area well.

With Royal Circus Games set up in order to develop video games for consoles, PCs and mobile devices, Benzies has also incorporated Starship Group, Everywhere Game Limited, and VR-Chitect Limited, the last involved in virtual reality hardware and software.

According to the UK’s Companies House, Royal Circus Games itself is located twenty minutes walk from the Royal Circus itself, close to the city’s second train station. Home of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar North is located on the other side of Edinburgh city centre.

Benzies’ departure was formalized in 2016, having produced 14 games for the company and 10 as part of the GTA line, starting with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 and concluding with Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. — AFP-Relaxnews