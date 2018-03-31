GoPro presents price-crunching new Hero camera (VIDEO)

The GoPro Hero is priced at US$199. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, March 31 — Amid ongoing financial woes, GoPro has launched its first low-cost camera in a bid to compete with cut-price rivals, notably from Chinese manufacturers. The new GoPro Hero is priced at just US$199 (RM769).

From the outside, the new Hero action camcorder looks very much like the HERO6 Black, which sells for almost twice the price.

The GoPro Hero comes with voice controls, a two-inch touchscreen, image stabilisation technology, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s also waterproof to 10m, making it robust enough for all kinds of users, even kids. It shoots HD video (1440p and 1080p) at 60 frames per second and takes 10-megapixel photos.

The new model is compatible with the full range of accessories made by GoPro for its other cameras. As usual, videos are stored on a microSD memory card, sold separately.

It is already available to order and makes a perfect compromise for users looking to buy their first action camcorder or replace an older GoPro model. — AFP-Relaxnews